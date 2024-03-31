We cannot be left out on AI – July Moyo

Spread the love

KWEKWE – Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, July Moyo has said that Zimbabwe accepts that it cannot be left out of the Artificial intelligence (AI) phenomenon and is sensitising engineers to embrace this new technology for economic development.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a Safety, Occupational and Health workshop facilitated by the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) at King Solomon Hotel in Kwekwe on Thursday, Moyo said Government is ready to push AI and engineers must be conscientized to take the lead.

“In terms of infrastructure I cannot say yes we are ready to embrace AI but what I can safely say is that, as Government we are ready to push AI, the first thing is acceptance, accepting that we cannot remain behind in AI so there is need for engineers to be conscientised to take the lead in this endeavor. Engineers are important to the economy,” said Moyo.

The workshop was attended by engineers specialized in different areas including mechanical engineering, civil engineering and electrical engineering among others.

The engineers also toured industries in Kwekwe where they also gave recommendations for improvement in different areas of those industries.

Source: Masvingo Mirror

