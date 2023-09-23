Watch: Strive Masiyiwa Talks Artificial Intelligence With Google’s James Manyika

Google has released a video in which Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa features.
In the video, he talks about Artificial Intelligence with James Manyika, Google’s Senoir Vice President of Research, Technology & Society.
Here’s the full video:
Google has released a video in which Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa features.
In the video, he talks about Artificial Intelligence with James Manyika, Google’s Senoir Vice President of Research, Technology & Society.
Here’s the full video:
Copyright © 2023 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!