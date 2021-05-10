TelOne Zimbabwe deploys Tejas TJ1600 DWDM/OTN platform

Tejas Networks says it has supplied its TJ1600 DWDM/OTN platform to TelOne, an ISP in Zimbabwe. TelOne will use the 100G and greater wavelength transmission capabilities on its network throughout the African country.

TelOne provides telecommunications services to homes, businesses, educational institutions, and government departments across Zimbabwe via a robust fiber backbone network. It also is a shareholder in the West Indian Ocean Cable Co. (WIOCC), which has a major stake in the East African Submarine System (EASSy) submarine cable. TelOne’s network connects to multiple other cable landing stations as well.

“TelOne offers access to a vast network footprint in Zimbabwe,” explained Chipo Mtasa, managing director at TelOne. “With rising demand for bandwidth and higher speeds from our customers, we were looking for a versatile solution that could significantly expand the capacity on our existing fiber network with incremental investments. We were impressed by the capabilities of the Tejas solution and its ability to seamlessly carry 100G services with no interoperability issues. Tejas products have very versatile software, are simple to configure and easy to operate. We appreciate the support of a highly responsive Tejas team, that was able to design and deliver an end-to-end network solution in the shortest period of time.”

TelOne came to these conclusions after a competitive bidding process and a successful field trial of the TJ1600, according to Tejas. The trial demonstrated the platform’s ability to transmit multiple 100G wavelengths while cost-effectively meeting stringent performance and reliability requirements, the company added.

“We are delighted that TelOne has deployed our latest 100G/100G+ DWDM/OTN technology for its network expansion,” commented Sanjay Nayak, CEO and managing director of Tejas Networks. “Our solution empowers our customers to diversify their existing DWDM vendor base and use our proven, cost-effective solution to expand and inter-operate. It is a prime example of how our open and flexible software-defined-hardware architecture is enabling our customers to become ‘future-ready’ by enabling them to upgrade their existing networks with the latest technologies at incremental cost.”

