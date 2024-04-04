South Africa to investigate Microsoft over cloud computing licensing practices, source says

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG South African antitrust agency is set to investigate Microsoft, opens new tab over its cloud computing licensing practices, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The South African case against Microsoft is likely to mirror the European Union antitrust case, according to the source.

Microsoft and South Africa’s competition agency did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The U.S. software giant faces a EU complaint by rivals over its cloud computing licensing practices in the region.

Industry group CISPE, whose members include Amazon.com (AMZN.O), opens new tab and 26 small EU cloud providers, filed a complaint in late 2022 alleging that Microsoft’s new contractual terms imposed on Oct. 1 were harming Europe’s cloud computing ecosystem.

Microsoft amended its licensing terms in mid-2022 after rivals in Germany, Italy, Denmark and France took their grievances to the EU competition watchdog.

Source: Reuters

