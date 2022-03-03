Mnangagwa’s spokesman back on twitter after suspension

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman, George Charamba, who is also deputy chief secretary to the President and Cabinet, is back on twitter, six days after his account was suspended.

Charamba’s account, @jamwanda2, was suspended last week amid cheers from his critics who said it was being used to abuse citizens who are anti-ZANU-PF.

The account was created in April 2019 and as of 23 February, the day before it was suspended, he had 69 000 followers.

Charamba is now using his real name and official title.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

