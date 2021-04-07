Huawei commends Zimbabwe for ICT improvements

A Chinese multinational technology company, Huawei has commended the Government for developing a viable Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure to reinforce robust economic development in a sustainable manner in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an article recounting Zimbabwe’s collaborative ICT milestones, Huawei Technologies Zimbabwe (Private) Limited chief executive officer, Mr Chad Wei said Zimbabwe aspired to become an advanced digitally propelled nation by the year 2030 with an ambitious ICT blue-print that would enable it to fully utilize technology and innovation in order turn around its economy.

He said the path that Zimbabwe has taken is creditable owing to the fact that enhancing science, technology and innovation is a critical component of its transformational culture for a digital Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe aspires to become an advanced digitally propelled nation by the year 2030 and it has an ambitious ICT blue-print that will enable it to fully utilize technology and innovation in order turn around its economy.

“The Master Plan also features ideas that may propel it to attain the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) that are in relation to advocate for advancing science and technology,” said Mr Wei.

Zimbabwe, he said, was behind in term of technology, but currently has witnessed a huge turnaround.

“Over two decades ago, Zimbabwe’s technology was in its infancy stages and it needed concerted efforts to be propelled to another level. In many ways, analogue systems were a backbone. Mobile and internet network was scarce and digital transactions were unheard of. Fast forward today, Zimbabwe has made tremendous progress in terms of increasing its ICT capacities,” he said.

“Even though Zimbabwe’s ICT sector is still developing, it is easy to tell that it has grown in leaps and bounds following massive investments that have taken place over the years. Of course the Government of Zimbabwe has been a pioneer of so many ICT initiatives through its ICT Master Plan,” said Mr Wei.

Mr Wei also added that Zimbabwe was utilizing the collaboration with China which has seen Huawei Technologies partnering NetOne to upgrade network.

“Zimbabwe’s up-to-the minute ICT records suggest that Huawei in collaboration with the Government and other players have contributed immensely to its modern ICT revolution. Zimbabwe has built thousands of base stations, including more than hundreds of 4G base stations,” he said.

“Huawei has cooperated with Net One to build communications infrastructure in which Phase 1 was completed in 2013 and Phase 2 was completed in 2017. Two local major Government telecommunication companies have been in constant technical collaboration, in ensuring that Huawei’s efforts in building communication infrastructure yields desired results.” – Herald