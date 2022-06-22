Ghanaian phone repairer sent to jail 14-year for posting woman’s nudes online without her consent

Cape Town – A Ghanaian phone repairer has been handed a 14-year jail term after posting naked photos of a Lebanese woman on social media against her will. Solomon Doga, 22, was sentenced by a court in Accra’s Adenta suburb having pleaded guilty plea to charges of sexual extortion and non-consensual sharing of intimate images, BBC Africa reported on Wednesday.

State prosecutor Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo told the court the man was contracted to unlock the phone of the Lebanese woman based in Accra. In the process, Doga accessed and retrieved her intimate photos illegally. Local media further reported that the man later attempted to blackmail her, threatening to publicise her nude photos unless she paid him an undisclosed amount of money, but she did not comply and blocked him.

Ghana Business News reported that the court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted Doga on his plea and sentenced him to 12 years on the charge of sexual extortion. However, the court also sentenced Doga to two years imprisonment on the charge of non-consensual sharing of intimate images, with sentences to run concurrently, meaning he is to serve 14 years imprisonment. Prosecuting Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo told local media that the complainant, name withheld, is a manager of a firm in Accra and a Lebanese national.

Ghana’s new cybersecurity laws, brought in two years ago, have criminalised the publication of nudes for either revenge or blackmail purposes with a jail term of between five and 25 years, according to Africa news.com. IOL

