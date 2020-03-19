Dandemutande launches public data cloud centre

Masawara Holdings subsidiary, Dandemutande, has setup first public data cloud centre in the country as the company moves to align its infrastructure to match the needs of fourth industrial revolution.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is characterised by the growing utilisation of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, robotics, 3D printing, the Internet of Things and advanced wireless technologies, among others.

Public cloud is a platform that uses computing model to make resources, such as virtual machines (VMs), applications or storage, available to users remotely, this reduces the need for organisations to invest in (and maintain) their on-premises IT resources.

The service allows users to share internet services while maintaining the privacy of each user’s data at the same time minimising companies resources as they only pay for what they use.

Addressing the media during the data centre tour, Dandemutande chief executive officer Never Ncube, indicated that his company has been working behind the scenes crafting valuable products for their clientele at the same time matching the ever evolving technological trends.

He said, “Dandemutande has been strongly driving its Internet services to huge corporates as the main or backup gateway since 1997.

“As such, we setup Zimbabwe’s first fully public cloud data centre. Our data centre operations equip you for Colocation, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery Planning.”

The company has evolved into a converged ICT solutions provider with expertise in enterprise connectivity solutions that enables businesses to connect more smoothly, also with capacity to offer enterprise Wi-Fi to all sectors including agriculture, mining, banking, construction among others.

The telecommunications company has been an internet service provider since 1997, a period under which it has become the third-largest internet provider in the country after Liquid and TelOne, according to POTRAZ reports.

To complement the initiatives that equal the needs of Fourth Industrial Revolution, the company says it is working on smart farming solutions that will include automated irrigation systems and applications that are used in the monitoring of light, humidity, temperature and soil moisture among other agriculture fundamentals.

These technologies will give farmers access to real time information, like timely crop and weather advisories.

The firm also offers animal tracking solutions for livestock farmers, mainly in the form of ear tags and GPS collar sensors.

Out of agriculture the ICT firm has come up with smart home security mobile applications that can record events at any premise from anywhere when connected to the Dandemutande internet.

It has also come up with CCTVs that have video analytics, which can help in analysing business environments encompassing people counting, detect loitering and customer behaviours in supermarkets.

Dandemutande is also the company behind Utande, the Internet Service Provider which acquired m-web and its vast clientele base. – Herald