The ABC’s to shining bright like a diamond first thing off the plane.
Priscilla Ono, a Fenty global make-up artist who often travels with Rihanna shares some insights on how she keeps Riri camera ready after a long flight.
“Sometimes when travelling with Rihanna, we land and have to go straight to a media event and my job is make sure everyone looks good,” Pricilla says.
Pricilla follows this routine for the star:
- love using the new hydrating foundation by Fenty beauty – I know that it will have longevity and be very durable but it also has moisturising properties that are great for dried-out skin after a long flight.
- I also love Fenty’s match stix magnetised make-up sticks – They’re multipurpose and the matte version has a more the creamy shades that I can use for contouring and highlighting as well as a concealer but the shimmer shades are great for blush, eye shadow or as a lip colour
- I also love to pack Fenty’s full bodied foundation brush – For applying foundation and highlighter. You can use different sides of the brush on different areas