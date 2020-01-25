Zimbabwean striker joins French giants Lyonn

Zimbabwean striker Tino Kadewere has joined Olympique Lyonnais but will not make the move from Le Havre until the summer.

The 24-year-old is the top scorer in Domino’s Ligue 2 with 18 goals and the former Djurgardens attacker’s prolific form convinced OL to sign him for 12 million euros with Le Havre also in line for 15% of any future profit the Ligue 1 Conforama club make on the player.

Having already signed Karl Toko Ekambi this week to make up for the absence through injury of Memphis Depay and Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, OL have now locked in a major summer arrival in the form of the Zimbabwean international. Kadwere has been loaned back to Le Havre for the rest of the season to help in the Normandy club’s promotion push.