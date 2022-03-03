Zimbabwean players outrage at FIFA’s selective justice

Warriors football star and French club Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi has taken to social media to speak on the ban that was imposed on Zimbabwe by FIFA.

This comes after the World Football body FIFA suspended Zimbabwe football teams from all international tournaments and activities with immediate effect. The ban was imposed due to government interference, through the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), in running the local game.

Taking to his Twitter, Marshall Munetsi said the ban of the national team and local teams from international cup competitions was quite sad as many people depend on it.

“The ban on our national teams from international football and our local teams from international cup competitions is quite sad, football has since evolved into a sport thats more than just a sport, many livelihoods now depend on it, its a source of hope during tough times.”

Marshall Munetsi bemoaned how the ban is going to affect the Zimbabwe football game and also talented footballers. He called on relevant authorities to speedily fix and resolve the problems so that the ban can be lifted.

“Football is a uniting table where people with differences can sit together and feast at the spectacle we call the beautiful game.

It has been 2 years without any meaningful development on the local football scene due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result of that.

we stand to lose a young generation of talented footballers who now have to resort to other means of earning because football has been in limbo.

As we were now getting back into some sort of cautious normalcy as we try to emerge from the effects of COVID-19 in our football our beautiful nation gets struck by a ban on international football.

Our football stands to lose quite a lot for many years as a result, I pray the parties involved can get to a resolution quickly so that we can get back to playing international football soon and the decisions made will, in fact, pave a way for better running of our football,” he tweeted.

