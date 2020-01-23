News Ticker

Zimbabwean Goalie Joins Spanish Club

January 23, 2020 Staff Reporter Sports 0

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the signing of Zimbabwe international goalkeeper, Martin Mapisa by Spanish 4th tier side Zamora FC.

The announcement was made through a congratulatory message posted on the Association’s official Twitter handle. It read:

Congratulations & all the best to Zimbabwe international goalkeeper Martin Mapisa who joined Spanish 4th tier side @ZCFoficial and immediately declared that he is targeting promotion to Segunda B [3rd tier].

El zimbabuense Martin Mapisa, nuevo fichaje para la portería rojiblanca https://www.zamoracf.es/el-zimbabuense-martin-mapisa-nuevo-fichaje-para-la-porteria-rojiblanca/ 

