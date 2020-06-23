Zimbabwean footballers continue to shine in Europe

Zimbabwean footballers plying their trade abroad continue to make headlines after Warriors internationals led by Teenage Hadebe made solid appearances at their respective clubs over the weekend.

With football action now back in most European top flights, Zimbabwean players took the opportunity to remind many what they are made of.

Turkey-based Teenage Hadebe was the toast of the weekend after an impressive outing for his club, Yeni Malatyaspor.

With Yeni Malatyaspor leading 2-1 in stoppage time and pressure mounting, the Warriors defender rose to the occasion and made a last-minute clearance off the line which guaranteed his side three precious points as they fight to stay afloat.

Having played the whole 90 minutes, the former Kaizer Chiefs defender was influential in the entire game after a 6.7 rating out of 10.

He also made 70.4% accurate passes, won 5 aerial duels, 4,3 crucial clearances and two tackles.

Yeni’s victory moved them three places up the ladder to 14th position.

Meanwhile, Warriors defensive midfielder Marvelous Nakamba made his second appearance for Aston Villa since Project restart in his side’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

It was the second succession match in which Nakamba was also introduced a second-half substitute.