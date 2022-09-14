Zimbabwean design engineer joins Mercedes Formula One team

Zimbabweans are making it big in world sport after Samantha Nyikadzino joined Formula One team, Mercedes, as a design engineer.

Nyikadzino, who studied Electrical Engineering at the National University of Science and Technology before furthering her education outside the country, took to Twitter to announce the move.

She joins Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team as a new electronics design engineer, the first Zimbabwe to take up that role in Formula One.

She however becomes the second Zimbabwean to join the team, home to record Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, after Stephanie Travers had a three-year stint as a trackside fluid engineer three years ago.

Travers outclassed over 7 000 applicants from around the world to become the Petronas trackside fluid engineer for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team and became the first black woman to stand on the podium.

