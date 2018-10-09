Zimbabwe have been waiting for Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa ‘for a long time’

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa is hoping to make a “positive contribution” for Zimbabwe as he looks to make his competitive debut for his country.

Having finally secured a Zimbabwean passport, the 26-year-old can now take part in competitive games, after previously only being allowed to play in friendlies.

And he could feature for his national side in their African Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against DR Congo.

“It is really exciting to be getting the opportunity of finally turning out for Zimbabwe,” said Darikwa.

“I am looking forward to joining the other guys as we travel to the DRC. I know it will be tough but I want to make a positive contribution.”

The Warriors make the trip to face DR Congo on Saturday, followed by the return fixture next Tuesday.

And head coach Sunday Chidzambwa says he is delighted to have Darikwa available for selection.

“It’s something we have been waiting for, for a long time,” he said. “It’s a plus for us.

“No doubt he is a good player and now that he is here, we wish him all the best.

“We are hoping to work together as a team.”

Darikwa is one of a number of Forest players who are currently away on international duty.

Source: NottinghamshireLive