ZIFA slaps Mliswa, Chizuzu with $10 million lawsuit

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has slapped Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa with $4 million lawsuits over allegations made against the troubled football mother body.

Mliswa accused the Felton Kamambo led association of abuse of funds which were meant for the Warriors who are on national duty in Egypt for the AFCON finals.

The outspoken lawmaker urged the Zimbabwe Republic Police to arrest on the ZIFA officials upon return from the continental showcase failure of which he would lead in instituting a citizen arrest.

However, ZIFA denies the allegation saying all the monies have been put to good use and are now suing Mliswa, through their lawyers, Ngarava Moyo and Chikono Legal Practitioners.

“We are instructed to as we hereby do demand that you retract the patently defamatory statements you made as against our clients within seven days of the date of this letter.

“We are instructed that on divers occasions and using your twitter handle and during live broadcast of Punchlinerafricatv , you uttered statements to the effect that our client abused money for the association, in the sum of UD$750 00 that was meant to cater for the Zimbabwe men’s soccer national team in Egypt during the Africa Cup Of Nations Tournament.

“You stated that the money was diverted for personal use and that the ZIFA officials took their girlfriends to Egypt using money meant for the national team at the expense of the intended beneficiary.

“These statements are defamatory per ser in the sense that you are accusing g our clients of theft and that they are not fit and proper people to hold public office as they abuse public funds.

“Further the statements are defamatory in that they mean that our clients are promiscuous people who engage in adulterous behavior using public funds,” the legal charge says.

ZIFA is also hunting for journalist and Harare City Council official Hope Chizuzu over the same allegations and they have slapped him with a $6 million lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are in action tonight against the Cranes of Ugandan a must-win encounter.

Source: 263Chat