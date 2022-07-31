ZIFA says no rush to engage CAF and FIFA

THE Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) says it is not in a hurry to engage world football governing body, FIFA, for re-admission.

While speaking at the inaugural ZIFA strategic meeting held in Bulawayo this Saturday, the chairperson of the ZIFA Strategic Committee, Alois Masepe revealed that the whole exercise derived powers from the emergency extra ordinary congress.

“We are in a football mess, no doubt about it, but look, we have said before we go and engage with football authorities, we need to sort our football infrastructure and grassroot structures,” said Masepe.

“More importantly, gone are the days of viewing football as an entertainment, it is an industry. No one would want to see our national team playing home matches in South Africa or Zambia, hence we are saying let us identify stakeholders and receive submissions on the type of ZIFA they all want.”

Quizzed on the recent CAF correspondences that called for the re-instatement of the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA executive, Masepe said no one challenged the constitutionality of the EGM which installed the interim ZIFA board.

“A lot of talk may come up regarding these activities. We held an EGM and the congress is the supreme organ in charge of Zimbabwean football, hence what we are doing is constitutional.”

Local football continues to be in the doldrums as FIFA and CAF have been clear on the way forward.

