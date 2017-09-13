‘Zambian League is tougher than Zimbabwe League’ – Maziwisa

Kabwe Warriors’ Zimbabwean striker Nelson Maziwisa says the Zambian Super League is more competitive than the Zimbabwean League.

The 30 year old who joined Kabwe Warriors in the July transfer window recons, the league in Zambia is more intense.

“In the short period I have been here, I think the Zambian League is tougher than the Zimbabwean League,” Nelson told Kabwe Warriors Media.

Maziwisa has notched in 3 goals so far but his team is in an aggressive relegation battle.

However, Nelson is optimistic Kabwe Warriors will finish in the top ten but the key is to start winning games regularly.

“In football consistency is needed as a player, so i do hope things will be fine and i will try my best to be consistent and help the team,” He added.