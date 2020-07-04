Wilfred Mugeyi DeMbare plot revealed

Legendary striker Wilfred ‘Silver Fox’ Mugeyi has revealed that there was a plot to make him sign for Harare giants Dynamos.

Speaking to Kickoff.com, Mugeyi said South Africa glamour club allegedly wanted him to move from Bush Bucks in South Africa to the Harare giants, where they would them ship him back to South Africa.

He also set the record straight on why he refused to play for South Africa’s big three during the peak of his football career. Mugeyi admitted that the likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns all at some stage made attempts to sign him from Bush Bucks.

However, the former Zimbabwean international shot down suggestions that he may have been too scared of the pressure that came with playing for these traditional giants.

“To be honest, it’s not that I turned down the big three, it’s only that I was very happy at Bush Bucks. I could get whatever I wanted,” Mugeyi tells KickOff.com.

“I was well looked after, so it never rang in my mind that I wanted to make a move to the big three. But, for sure, Screamer Tshabalala once flew to Mthatha and we spoke, and I just said to him, ‘No, you can speak to the club if you want me.’

“So, from that day, that was it. Then also with Kaizer Motaung, I think he was also scared to approach Sturu Pasiya, so he tried to go through our national team coach at the time, Sunday Chidzambwa. He wanted me to go back home to join Dynamos, then he would get me from Dynamos, but I said ‘No, no, no!’ I didn’t like the idea, so I said no, I can’t do that.

“Then with Natasha Tsichlas, we had a meeting in Jo’burg when we were playing there. She sent an agent to fetch me at the hotel, we had a cup of coffee and we spoke.

“With Tsichlas, I think it didn’t go well because of the offer they gave me. They gave me the same offer I was earning at Bush Bucks. So I said to her, ‘What’s the use for me to make a move, because you are giving me the same salary? It doesn’t make any difference.’ So I stayed at Bush Bucks.”-Kickoff.com/Sunday News reporter