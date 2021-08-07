Warriors’ Tendai Darikwa named Wigan Athletic captain

MANCHESTER, UK – Zimbabwean international Tendayi Darikwa is the Wigan Athletic captain for the 2021/22 season, with Max Power and Jamie Jones forming the Club’s leadership team as vice-captain and Club Captain.

Darikwa arrived at the Club in January, and instantly became a mainstay in the Latics starting side with his impressive displays down the right, helping to secure safety in Sky Bet League One.

With over 200 appearances in English football, and having worked with manager Leam Richardson before at Chesterfield, the new Latics skipper will look to lead the Club into a successful new era.

Max Power returned to the Club for his second spell this summer after time spent on Wearside with Sunderland. With years of experience in the Football League, and knowledge of the Club in a group of many new faces, Max will support Tendayi in leading by example.

Jamie Jones will remain as Club captain for the upcoming campaign following his outstanding display of leadership throughout last season.

The Latics keeper is moving into his fifth season at the DW Stadium, and stepped forward magnificently last year to provide constant leadership and stability to the Club’s playing group.

Speaking about the Captaincy change for the new season, Leam Richardson told wiganathletic.com:

“This year, we will be going with outfield players as our captain’s, as that’s how I liked it as a player.

“Jamie will still be representing the players heavily within the dressing room, and on the training field because that’s what he does – being the top class professional that he is.

“I felt that it was important that Jamie led the group last year. He is a senior figure who has the qualities in which young lads feel comfortable going to him. He’s really receptive in many reasons and he stepped-up fantastically.

“He didn’t show any lack of emotion or any diligence in trying to move away from the situation, and I thought he handled the situation really well last year.”

“We’re very fortunate now with our new group that we’ve got a certain quality within it.

“This comes from the likes of Jamie Jones and Ben Amos. Jack Whatmough is a leader himself, and Tom Naylor has represented a fantastic Football Club in Portsmouth as captain, too.

“But this year, we will have Tendayi Darikwa as Captain, and Max Power as vice-captain.

“I have got that relationship with them from the past, and I feel they have the qualities to take it on. They can be that go-to between the management group and the playing squad, and they can solve any issues or problems.

“They are very experienced lads, and they have got the compassion from most of the lads.”

