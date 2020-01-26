US basketball legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES, US – Kobe Bryant was reportedly killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning.

The 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star’s death was confirmed by TMZ.

The outlet reported that Bryant was traveling with four other people in his private helicopter when it crashed, killing everyone on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Bryant is seen preparing to board a helicopter in Los Angeles in April 2013

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their four daughters – Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and newborn Capri.

The 18-time NBA All-Star spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships before he retired in 2016.

He was the first guard in NBA history to play at least 20 seasons.

This is a developing story.