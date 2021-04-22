Tino Kadewere to establish football academy in Zimbabwe

Warriors and Olympique Lyon star forward Tino Kadewere is leading by example after expressing his desire to establish a football academy to nurture and develop talent in Zimbabwe.

“I am hoping to have a strong connection with Harare City so that perhaps we can have some land to build our own structures for our Highfield Academy. We aim to put up our own grounds, classrooms as well as a gym so that we nurture and develop young talent.

“I am also hoping that with the assistance from all my former clubs we can work towards uplifting budding footballers and with connection I now have, we can help these youngsters realise their dreams,” said the 25-year-old former Harare City player.

Kadewere’s sentiments came after The Kids gunslinger donated two playing kits to his former club at a colorful ceremony in Harare on Wednesday.

The former Prince Edward School student first moved to Swedish side Djurgardens in 2018 when he left the Sunshine Boys before making another switch to French Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre in 2019.

The Warriors striker would then move to Olympique Lyon where he has so far netted 10 times with three assists in his debut season.

Following his exploits on the pitch, Kadewere has become the first Zimbabwean to be nominated for the Prix Marc-Vivien Foe 2021 award.

The award, which was first presented in 2009, is in honour of the late Cameroonian midfielder Marc-Vivien Foé and recognises outstanding African players in the French Ligue 1.