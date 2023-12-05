Time magazine names Messi Athlete of the Year 2023

Argentinian striker of the US football club Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, has been named Athlete of the Year 2023 by Time magazine, according to the magazine’s website.

In the summer of 2023, Messi moved to the US club and in the fall he received the Golden Ball – the prize awarded to the best player of the year – for an eight time, which is a record.

Messi, 37, previously played for France’s PSG (2021-2023). Earlier, from 2003 to 2021 he played for Spanish Barcelona, setting a club record for goals and assists. Together with the Argentinian national team, Messi won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In August, he won the Leagues Cup, which involved teams from the Major League Soccer and the Mexican Championship to have become the holder of a record number of titles (44).

