South African serious crime police unit raids Football Association over multimillion fraud

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit have raided the offices of the South African Football Association after executing search and seizure warrants over allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3 million.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said the allegations stem from incidents between 2014 and 2018, where SAFA president Danny Jordaan allegedly used the organisation’s resources for personal gain.

“These include hiring a private security company for his personal protection,a public relations company without authorisation from the SAFA board,” said Mogale.

“The president is also reported to have violated SAFA statutes thus prejudicing SAFA an actual loss of R1.3 million.

“During the search, a laptop, external hard drives, a USB and documents were seized,” Mogale added.

Jordaan is serving a third term as president of the football association, a position he has held since 2014.

His term will run until 2026.

This latest development will ramp up the pressure on Jordaan.

In February, Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema said Jordaan should vacate the position as he was not a good leader.

Malema criticised Jordaan following his refusal to reveal the prize money Bafana Bafana would be getting after coming third during the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

“He must make it public so that we can judge whether they are receiving the money or not,” he said.

Malema said by not making the information public, it would be easy to rip off the players.

Meanwhile, on social media X users did not waste time in expressing their excitement regarding allegations levelled against Jordaan.

Some said it was a step in the right direction towards getting a leader who will be trusted to lead the country’s soccer association.

IOL News

