Sergio Aguero: Man City striker to leave club at end of season

Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City at the end of the season when his contract expires, the club have confirmed.

The striker joined the Premier League side from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has won four top-flight titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups since moving to Manchester.

Aguero, 31, also became City’s record goalscorer in 2017.

Of his 257 goals for the club, the most important was his injury-time strike against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011/12 Premier League season, a finish that sealed City’s historic title triumph – their first in 44 years as they edged rivals Man United on goal difference.

The Argentina international has struggled with injury issues in recent seasons, however, and has made just eight appearances in the Premier League so far this term – scoring once – and five in the Champions League – netting twice. He has also made just one appearance in this season’s Carabao Cup, in which Premier League leaders City are due to take on Tottenham in next month’s final.

City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said a statue of Aguero has been commissioned and will stand alongside those currently in work to honour the 31-year-old’s former team-mates David Silva and Vincent Kompany. – The Independent (UK)