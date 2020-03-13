SA legend Mark Fish to inspect Zimbabwe stadium for CAF

Bafana Bafana legend Mark Fish and Derek Blackensee are part of a CAF team currently inspecting the Giant Stadium and Barbourfields in Zimbabwe.

The stadia in Zimbabwe are under massive renovations following CAF’s decision to ban ZIFA from hosting international games at those venues.

The team is said to be inspecting the venues’ infrastructure including dressing rooms and the playing fields.

CAF is said to have roped in former players in their inspection teams as they are believed to understand better what is a suitable venue for a professional footballer.

On Thursday the team toured the National Sports Stadium, and the final inspection will be done in August ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Contacted by KickOff.com, Blakensee did not want to go deeper into the details of the inspection, besides confirming that they were part of the group that is in Zimbabwe.

“I still am [in Zimbabwe],” the veteran South African football administrator confirms.

“Yeah, we came here for inspection on behalf of CAF. It’s all that we can say.

“We have to submit our whole report to CAF and that’s it you know. So that’s the only information I can give you.”