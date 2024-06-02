Real Madrid Triumphs in Champions League, Securing 15th Title

Spread the love

LONDON — Amid an explosion of gold and silver confetti, Real Madrid celebrated a historic victory by lifting the Champions League trophy for a record-extending 15th time on Saturday. The 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium solidified their dominance in European club soccer.

Despite the familiarity of Madrid’s success, the triumph felt as exhilarating as ever. “Getting used to it? Never,” said Carlo Ancelotti, who extended his own record with a fifth Champions League win as a coach. “The dream continues.”

The atmosphere was electric as a sea of Madrid fans serenaded their heroes. Goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior secured the victory, though the match was far from straightforward.

Dortmund dominated the first half, creating numerous chances, but failed to convert. Ancelotti admitted the challenge, saying, “It was a very difficult game, much more difficult than we had expected. We changed things because in the first half we were a bit lazy.”

Carvajal’s header in the 74th minute broke the deadlock, and Vinicius doubled the lead nine minutes later, sealing the win for Madrid. This victory marked Ancelotti’s third Champions League title with Madrid, adding to his two with AC Milan, setting him apart from peers like Zinedine Zidane, Pep Guardiola, and Bob Paisley.

The win comes just a year after Manchester City claimed their first Champions League trophy, leading many to anticipate a new era of dominance for Guardiola’s team. However, Ancelotti reaffirmed his status as one of the greatest coaches of his generation.

Madrid’s legacy in the competition is unparalleled, with more than double the titles of their nearest rivals, AC Milan, who have seven. “This is the love story between Real Madrid and the European Cup. Players come, players go, but we can say that this is our competition,” said Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Dortmund, despite their impressive first-half performance, couldn’t capitalize on their chances. Thibaut Courtois made several crucial saves, and Niclas Fullkrug hit the post, leaving the score level at halftime.

After the break, Madrid capitalized on their opportunities. Carvajal’s header from a Kroos corner and Vinicius’s clinical finish ensured the win. Vinicius celebrated his goal with rapper Jay-Z, who was among the 86,000 spectators.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic reflected on the missed opportunities and Madrid’s clinical finishing. “There was the momentum when the game turned around, and you see why they are the champions of this competition,” Terzic said. “We couldn’t manage to score, and that was the key why we didn’t manage to win the game.”

Madrid’s victory at Wembley not only reinforced their supremacy in European football but also highlighted Ancelotti’s extraordinary legacy, securing his place among the greatest managers in the sport. – AP

