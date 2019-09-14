Pukki shines as injury-hit Norwich upset Man City 3-2

(Reuters) – An injury-ravaged Norwich City outclassed champions Manchester City 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday with striker Teemu Pukki scoring one and setting up another for a famous win at Carrow Road.

Eleven players were sidelined for Norwich, with many suffering injuries during the international break, but that did not stop the promoted side from handing Pep Guardiola’s men their first loss of the season.

Norwich took the lead in the 18th minute from a corner floated in by Emiliano Buendia towards the near post which was headed home by Kenny McLean for his first ever Premier League goal.

“I don’t think many people gave us a chance but we came out fighting,” McLean said in a post-match interview. “There were plenty of injuries but we couldn’t use that as an excuse. We have a good squad, a good bench and the performance was excellent.”

Norwich doubled the lead from a counter-attack when Pukki carried the ball forward, drawing City defender Kyle Walker out of position before teeing up an unmarked Todd Cantwell who tapped the ball into an empty net.

“We got off to a flyer and we knew they would have plenty of the ball,” McLean added. “We knew the counter-attack and set pieces would be vital for us and it worked out that way.”

Sergio Aguero halved the lead at the stroke of halftime when he found space between the two centre backs and nodded home Bernardo Silva’s cross to maintain his run of scoring in every league game so far this season.

Man City defender Nicolas Otamendi gifted Norwich a third when he dallied on the ball and allowed Buendia to steal in and take it off him to set up Pukki for his sixth goal of the season as manager Guardiola fumed on the bench.

Rodri, Man City’s club record signing, set up a tense finish to the match when he fired in his first goal for the club. But Norwich held on to take all three points.

“I can’t praise enough the spirit and mentality of my players because it was an unbelievably complicated week,” Norwich boss Daniel Farke said.

“It is a great day for us, for the whole club and for the supporters. Carrow Road is absolutely buzzing and it’s a win for our owners because they are such kind-hearted people and we cannot ask for better owners.”

The result leaves Man City five points behind league leaders Liverpool while Norwich, who became the first promoted side to beat Guardiola’s team in the Premier League, have moved up to 12th.