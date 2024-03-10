PSL Round-up: Caps United fall to Chicken Inn as champions Ngezi Platinum drop points

Spread the love

HARARE – Harare giants Caps United got off to a false start to their 2024 premiership campaign after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Match Day 1 premiership clash played at Bata stadium.

Central defender Itai Mabunu got the priceless goal for the Gamecocks with just 4 minutes left on the referee’s watch to get to the breather.

In other fixtures, defending champions Ngezi Platinum were held to a goalless draw away to Arenel Movers at Luveve stadium.

FC Platinum triumphed 1-0 over premiership debutants Chegutu Pirates.

The former champions got their all-important goal through midfielder Juan Mutudza after 19 minutes of the clash at Mandava.

Service providers ZPC Kariba and TelOne battled to a 2-2 draw at Nyamhunga while Green Fuel were 2-1 victors over Bulawayo Chiefs.

With the victory, the Chisumbanje outfit got to enjoy the top of the league standings at least for the next 24 hours.

The match between Herentals and ERLS Winners was postponed.

Match Day 1 of the 2024 premiership season continues this Sunday with the blockbuster clash between old rivals Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields.

Manica Diamonds take on Simba Bhora at Sakubva while Hwange take on Khama Billiat’s Yadah at the Colliery. – ZimLive

