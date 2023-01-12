Patrice Evra praises Benni McCarthy’s impact on Marcus Rashford’s form

Cape Town — Former Manchester United captain Patrice Evra has praised Benni McCarthy’s impact on Marcus Rashford, who has found his mojo this season. Rashford has already found the back of the net 15 times this season, three times the amount he managed the previous campaign.

His purple patch of form means he’s the only player in England’s top flight who has scored in every game since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup. His run has also seen him score seven times in the last six matches for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Evra believes former Bafana Bafana striker McCarthy is to thank for that. “We need to give credit to Benni McCarthy. He’s responsible for all the forward players and you can see he is doing a good job,” Evra said when speaking to Betfair. “Maybe he is the one saying to Marcus that he needs to score more goals and be a killer. “So, I think what United are doing with Marcus is good work because I see someone happy. That is the key. It’s the biggest difference I see in Marcus, now he is smiling.

“Before, when he scored a goal you could see he was angry and upset with something, now he is happy. A happy Marcus Rashford is dangerous. He’s electric.” Ten Hag and Manchester United will hope Rashford can keep his run of form going when they host rivals and league champions Manchester City this Saturday. IOL Sport

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...