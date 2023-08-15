Officials who aided Man United win excluded from PL fixtures after penalty error

(Reuters) – Simon Hooper, Michael Salisbury and Richard West will not officiate Premier League games this weekend after Wolverhampton Wanderers had a penalty appeal turned down in their defeat by Manchester United on Monday.

Wolves were convinced they should have had a penalty in added time, after United goalkeeper Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic in trying to deal with a cross.

The match ended in a 1-0 loss for Wolves. Hooper was the on-field referee and Salisbury and West were tasked with Video Assistant Referee (VAR) duties.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil said the referees’ failure to award a spot-kick had highlighted a grey area in how VAR is used and that referees manager Jon Moss had apologised to him for the error.

“Jon Moss said it was a blatant penalty and should have been given – fair play to him, he apologised,” O’Neil told reporters.

“… But fair play to Jon for coming out and saying it was a clear and obvious error – he couldn’t believe the on-field referee didn’t give it and can’t believe VAR didn’t intervene.

“It probably made me feel worse, actually, because you know you are right. Live, I was told they didn’t think it was a clear and obvious error.”

Salisbury was also dropped for a round of fixtures in April after Brighton & Hove Albion were denied a penalty in a 2-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

