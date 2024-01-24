Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka advance to Australian Open semifinals

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka advanced Tuesday to the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open.
Serbian top seed Djokovic beat Taylor Fritz from the US in four sets — 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 — in the men’s quarterfinals at Rod Laver Arena. He will play Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the next round.
Sinner, the world’s no. 4 player, eliminated fifth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev, in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
Sabalenka booked her place in the women’s semifinal, beating Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.
She will next take on fourth-seeded American Coco Gauff.
The tournament will be played Sunday with the men’s final.
Source: Anadolu Agency