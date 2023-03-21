Netherlands beats Zimbabwe with late heroics in 1st ODI

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Teja Nidamanuru hit 110 not out to give the Netherlands a comeback win over Zimbabwe in the first one-day international on Tuesday as the allrounder saved his team when it was seemingly down and out.

Nidamanuru’s counterattacking first ODI century, with nine fours and three sixes, helped the Dutch recover from 110-6 and chase down Zimbabwe’s 249 all out with a ball to spare at Harare Sports Club.

The Netherlands finished on 255-7 to win by three wickets.

Even with Nidamanuru’s brilliant innings, his team needed 19 off the last two overs.

Nidamanuru hit a six and tailender Paul van Meekeren (21 not out) hit a four as the Netherlands took 15 off the 49th over.

The drama was still not done.

Brad Evans conceded just three runs off the first four balls of the last over, leaving the Dutch needing one off two. Under pressure, van Meekeren launched a six off the penultimate ball of the game to give the Netherlands a 1-0 lead in the three-game series and a third straight win over Zimbabwe in bilateral ODI series.

The Netherlands won 2-0 in 2019 in the only other ODI series between the teams.

Zimbabwe also relied on its lower order to post its total, with wicketkeeper Clive Madande’s 74, his first ODI half-century, helping lift Zimbabwe from 98-7.

