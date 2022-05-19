Musona bows out of international football

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 31.

The Saudi Arabia-based forward confirmed his retirement in a statement on Thursday, joining his teammate Khama Billiat who also called time on his national team career early this year.

Musona, who featured for the Warriors at three Africa Cup of Nations finals said he was retiring to focus on his club career.

“Dear Zimbabwean family, it is with a heavy heart that I officially announce my retirement from national duty with our beloved national football team, the Warriors,” said Musona.

“It is a decision that I do not take lightly after representing our beloved country for 12 years, starting with my first appearance on the 3rd of March 2010, in a game versus South Africa.

“My time with the Warriors has been an incredible and rewarding journey that I am thankful to have had the opportunity to undertake, one that I only dreamt of achieving early on in my professional career. I will cherish every moment that I have spent as a member of the team.

“I am retiring to concentrate on my career at the club level and to afford my other teammates and rising stars the opportunity to represent our beloved country.”

Musona’s retirement comes at a time Zimbabwe is currently suspended from international football by FIFA due to government interference in the running of the game in the country. – Newzim

