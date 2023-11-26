Max Verstappen’s record-extending 19th win underlines his relentless drive

Although Max Verstappen clinched his third straight Formula One title almost two months ago at the Qatar GP there was never any chance of him easing up.

He’s won every race since and capped off an outstanding year with a record-extending 19th victory of the season at the Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday.

“I think that is just something how I grew up, I just can’t come into a race weekend not giving my all,” Verstappen said. “I would just get annoyed with myself and then I know people around me get annoyed with me. My mindset didn’t change after winning the championship. I come to the race weekends and always try to do the best I can, and winning is great. Why would I not want to win?”

To round off a remarkable season, he also passed the landmark of 1,000 laps led in a season.

Source: AP

