Mauricio Pochettino Departs Chelsea After One Season

LONDON – Chelsea Football Club announced on Tuesday that manager Mauricio Pochettino has departed the club after just one season in charge.

“Chelsea FC can confirm that the club and Mauricio Pochettino have mutually agreed to part ways,” the club stated.

Chelsea’s sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley expressed their appreciation for Pochettino’s contributions. “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time, and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career,” they said.

Pochettino’s backroom staff, including Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez, and Sebastiano Pochettino, will also be leaving the club.

In his farewell statement, Pochettino thanked the Chelsea ownership and sporting directors. “Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club’s history. The club is now well-positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come,” he said.

Chelsea concluded by stating they would make no further comment until a new head coach is appointed.

