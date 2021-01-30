Man United’s Marcus Rashford racially abused on social media

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says he was subjected to “humanity and social media at its worst” after receiving racist abuse on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old, who was awarded the MBE for his work fighting child food poverty, received multiple racist messages on Instagram on Saturday.

They were sent to the England striker after his club’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal.

“I’m a black man and I live every day proud that I am,” he said on Twitter.

“No-one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here.

“I’m not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there’s nothing original in them.

“I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don’t need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated.”

On Saturday a man was arrested after a racist message was sent to West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers.

And on Friday Chelsea said they were “disgusted” after right-back Reece James was racially abused on social media.

Rashford’s team-mates Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial were racially abused on social media after their side’s defeat to Sheffield United on Wednesday.

On Monday, the UK government held talks with current and former footballers about tackling discrimination and abuse.