Man United fans protest again outside Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Hundreds of Manchester United fans protested against the ownership outside Old Trafford on Thursday but did not disrupt the match against Liverpool, which was postponed two weeks ago due to unrest.

There was a stronger policing presence outside the stadium on Thursday after some fans managed to get inside and stormed the pitch on May 2.

Like then, there were fans setting off flares while chanting demanding the owning Glazer family sell the club after being part of the failed attempt to launch a European Super League last month.

Two arrests were made for public order offenses, but police did not interfere with the protests even though large crowds are prevented by coronavirus restrictions.

“We encourage everyone to remember we are still living under restrictions due to the pandemic and have a collective responsibility to remain safe and protect one another,” said Chris Sykes, assistant chief constable of Greater Manchester Police.

United co-owner Joel Glazer has pledged to engage more with fans going forward but has only written an open letter so far.