Man United beats Sheffield United 2-1

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Diogo Dalot made sure Manchester United could pay tribute to Bobby Charlton with a win.

Dalot curled in a long-range strike in the 77th minute to give United a 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday in an emotionally charged Premier League match played just hours after the announcement that Charlton — United’s greatest ever player — had died at the age of 86.

United captain Bruno Fernandes laid a wreath at the center of the field before the game, and both teams took part in a tribute that included a period of applause in Charlton’s honor.

“I felt with the win we gave a little bit of joy on a sad day,” Dalot said. “This is the contribution we could have today and give to the family.”

It wasn’t a convincing performance by United against a team that is in last place in the standings with just one point, but Erik ten Hag now has back-to-back league victories for the first time this season.

And at the end of the game, the away fans were chanting “There’s only one Bobby Charlton” as they were able to end an emotional day on a high note.

Sheffield United had the better start, but it was the visitors who went ahead against the run of the play in the 28th minute.

McTominay, who rescued his side with two injury-time goals against Brentford before the international break, received the ball from Fernandes and his scuffed effort found its way into the bottom corner.

But five minutes later, McTominay gave away a penalty when he handled James McAtee’s cross.

Oliver McBurnie stroked the spot kick home for his first goal of the season.

The hosts kept up the pressure, but United had two chances to take the lead late in the first half as Fernandes clipped the crossbar with a dipping free kick before Rasmus Hojlund was denied by a good save from Wes Foderingham, who rushed out and deflected the ball wide.

Man United gradually took control midway through the second half and Foderingham saved from Hojlund when the Dane should have scored, Marcus Rashford rolled wide at the far post and Sofyan Amrabat thundered a fierce 20-yard effort against the crossbar.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 77th minute when Dalot was afforded too much time on the edge of the area and he curled a shot into the top corner.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...