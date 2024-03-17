Man United beats Liverpool 4-3 after extra time to advance to FA Cup semifinals

Spread the love

MANCHESTER, England — Amad scored in stoppage time of extra time to send Manchester United into the semifinals of the FA Cup with a dramatic 4-3 win against Liverpool on Sunday.

The substitute fired low into the bottom corner to beat Caoimhin Kelleher as United pounced late following a Liverpool corner.

United was later drawn against second-tier Coventry in the semifinals and defending champion Manchester City will play Chelsea, which beat Leicester 4-2 earlier Sunday. Both matches will take place at Wembley.

A thrilling quarterfinal match at Old Trafford had seen both teams give away leads in a clash between English soccer’s biggest rivals.

Scott McTominay had put United ahead in the 10th minute before goals from Alexis Mac Allister in the 44th and Mohamed Salah in the second minute of first-half stoppage time gave Liverpool the lead at the break.

Antony leveled in the 87th to send the game into extra time at 2-2.

Harvey Elliott restored Liverpool’s lead in the 105th and Marcus Rashford leveled again seven minutes later.

The game looked set to go to penalties before Amad’s winner.

The forward was so caught up in his celebration that he was shown a second yellow card and sent off for removing his jersey.

Two goals in second-half stoppage time saw Chelsea book its place at Wembley and avenge its defeat to Leicester in the 2021 FA Cup final.

But Mauricio Pochettino’s team was given a scare against Leicester at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer put Chelsea 2-0 up in the first half, with Raheem Sterling also having a penalty saved by Jakub Stolarczyk. But Leicester fought back after the break through a spectacular own-goal by Axel Disasi and an equalizer from Stephy Mavididi.

With the game looking set to go to extra time, Chelsea struck twice through two substitutes.

Carney Chukwuemeka restored the Premier League team’s advantage after an assist from Palmer in the second minute of time added on. Noni Madueke scored a brilliant solo effort six minutes later to ensure the win and a semifinal spot.

Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final three years ago to win the trophy for the first time.

TOP FOUR

Nicolo Zaniolo’s goal in Sunday’s only Premier League game could be crucial in the battle to qualify for the Champions League.

Having been routed 4-0 by fifth-place Tottenham last week, Aston Villa, in fourth, trailed to Michail Antonio’s header at West Ham. But Zaniolo’s second-half strike secured a 1-1 draw that moved Villa three points clear of Spurs, having played a game more.

Even then, Unai Emery’s team had to rely on VAR to rule out a a stoppage-time goal from Tomas Soucek for handball.

Sixth-place United is nine points behind Villa with a game in hand.

Depending on how English teams perform in Europe this season, the Premier League could be handed an extra Champions League spot, meaning fifth place would gain entry to next season’s competition.

Source: AP

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...