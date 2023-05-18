Man City ‘launch legal fight’ against Premier League charges with club moaning about Arsenal fan barrister

Manchester City have launched a legal fight against their Premier League charges.

The Cityzens were charged for 115 alleged rule breaches in February, including not providing full details of former manager Roberto Mancini’s pay over the four seasons he was at the club.

Man City are alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision ‘in utmost good faith’ of ‘accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position’.

Now though, the club have lodged legal challenges against the Premier League’s charges according to The Times.

The reigning league champions are disputing the legality of the investigation, arguing that recent changes to the Premier League rules should not apply to investigations into alleged rule breaches before then.

They are also ‘challenging the involvement’ of the barrister who is in charge of the disciplinary process.

Murray Rosen KC, the head of the Premier League’s independent judicial panel, is the person who appoints the chair of the disciplinary commission.

Rosen’s profile on his chambers’ website states that he is a ‘member of the MCC and Arsenal FC’, Man City’s Premier League title rivals.

The Times report the Premier League declined to comment, meanwhile Man City did not respond when asked to comment, either.

Man City’s legal challenges are expected to cause a delay to the outcome of the case, with legal experts claiming it could take between two to four years to be resolved.

The Premier League first released a statement in February this year about Man City’s allegations which dated back to the 2009/10 season right through to the 2017/18 campaign.

Source: TalkSport

