Madrid scores late to draw with 10-man Atletico

MADRID (AP) — There was more of the same at the latest Madrid derby at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Again, Real Madrid avoided defeat. And, again, Atletico Madrid complained of the refereeing.

Madrid scored late to draw 1-1 in the Spanish league on Saturday, and extend its unbeaten streak against the city rival at home to seven years.

Atletico played with 10 men from the 64th minute after forward Ángel Correa was shown a disputed red card for elbowing Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger.

“Nothing new at the Bernabéu,” Atletico tweeted after the match. It also complained about the officiating after a Copa del Rey loss at the Bernabéu last month.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said Correa’s action was not harsh enough to merit a red card.

“There was contact but it was not a strike,” Simeone said. “Rüdiger immediately got up. Maybe it was a yellow, but it was not enough to take a player out of the game. There wouldn’t be any players left if they always called that. This keeps happening all the time against us, it has become normal, and that’s not right. It would be nice to be able to compete under the same conditions. Every time we come here, the calls go against us.”

Atletico also posted on Twitter a photo of a bloody leg of whom it called “our aggressor” during the match. “Still nothing new at the Bernabéu,” it added.

“Five derbies in a row with a red card,” Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak said. “Maybe the next one we start with 10 men.”

Teenage Madrid striker Álvaro Rodríguez scored in the 85th minute after Atletico opened through José María Giménez in the 78th and was poised to end its winless drought at the Bernabéu going back to 2016.

The draw left Madrid seven points behind Barcelona ahead of the latter’s match at relegation-threatened Almeria on Sunday.

Madrid was coming off a 5-2 come-from-behind win at Liverpool in the Champions League, and was trying to win its sixth consecutive game in all competitions.

The result kept Atletico, unbeaten in the Spanish league since early January, from moving to third place ahead of Real Sociedad, which played at struggling Valencia late Saturday. Atletico stayed one point behind the Basque Country team.

After Madrid won the previous derby in January, also at the Bernabéu, to advance to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, Atletico claimed that Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos should have been sent off for a hard foul when Atletico was ahead.

On the day of that match, an effigy of Vinícius was hung from a bridge in Madrid in one of many hate attacks against the Brazil forward.

Beginning this weekend, the Spanish league began advertising on stadium scoreboards its channels for fans to denounce racist and hate insults.

Atletico defender Reinildo injured his right knee midway through the first half and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

Before the match, Madrid honored Amancio Amaro, the 1960s and 70s club great who died last week.

Madrid on Thursday hosts Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Atletico hosts Sevilla in the league on Saturday.

BRAITHWAITE’S BRACE

Denmark international Martin Braithwaite scored in each half as Espanyol defeated Mallorca 2-1 to move further away from the relegation zone.

Espanyol, sitting in 12th place, has won two consecutive league matches for the first time this season.

CADIZ THRIVES AT HOME

Sergi Guardiola scored a 74th-minute winner as Cadiz defeated Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

Cadiz is unbeaten in the league at home in nine matches. The southern club was three points above the drop zone.

Rayo stayed in sixth place.

___

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...