Luton Chief believes Nakamba is loving life with the club

LUTON, UK – Town chief Rob Edwards believes the enjoyment that on-loan midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is getting from his loan spell with the Hatters is translating into his performances on the pitch.

The 29-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from Aston Villa in a deal until the end of the season on transfer deadline day, and has started the last seven Championship encounters in the holding midfield role.

He has been a revelation in the role too, providing a terrific screen in front of the back three, so much so, that Luton have only conceded twice from open play when he has been on the field, one of those an error from Ethan Horvath against Millwall, the other a clearly offside goal in the same game.

Starring in the 1-0 victory at Sheffield United on Saturday, particularly in the first half where his now customary ability to win tackles and maintain possession was evident from the opening whistle, Nakamba, could be seen interacting with the visiting supporters at the end of the contest, as it looks like he is loving life in Bedfordshire.

On just how big a factor that is for a loan player, Edwards said: “It’s really important and he’s such a good lad, he walks around and he’s so humble, so happy. Source: Luton Today

