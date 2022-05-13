Liverpool plays Chelsea in FA Cup final

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:

ENGLAND

The next step in Liverpool’s quest for an unlikely quadruple of trophies is the FA Cup final against Chelsea. Jürgen Klopp’s side is looking to repeat the League Cup final triumph over the same London club in February. Winning world football’s oldest competition would complete the set of major trophies for Klopp since taking charge of Liverpool in 2015.

There’s still a Champions League final to come against Real Madrid on May 28 after the end of the Premier League, where Liverpool is three points behind Manchester City with two games remaining. Chelsea is almost certain to qualify for the Champions League by finishing third, so winning the FA Cup — after Thomas Tuchel’s side was beaten in last season’s final by Leicester — would provide a welcome lift.

Chelsea has endured weeks of off-field turmoil thanks to its forced sale. An investment group led by Todd Boehly looks to complete the takeover from sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich. Tuchel has reached every major final since being hired by Chelsea at the start of 2021, winning the Champions League last season and the Club World Cup in February.

The FA Cup final is celebrating 150 years since the start of the competition.

