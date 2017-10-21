Liverpool ‘keen on Belgian powerhouse Marvelous Nakamba’ after Zimbabwe starlet shines for Club Brugge

Liverpool could be set to lose Emre Can next summer with the German refusing to sign a new contract.

Jurgen Klopp may then look to sign Club Brugge’s Marvelous Nakamba after a series of superb performances.

Belgian newspaper Jet Nieuwsblad suggests the Reds are monitoring the Zimbabwe power house.

The 23-year-old was snapped up this summer after an excellent spell with Vitesse in the Eredivisie and now Klopp could make a move to bring him to the Premier League.

Meanwhile Jurgen Klopp has reassured Senegal he will not stand in the way of Sadio Mane joining their squad for vital World Cup qualifiers against South Africa.

But the Liverpool manager insisted he still doesn’t have the first clue if the star winger will be fit to take on the task of steering his nation to the finals in Russia next summer.

Senegal need two points from the two games when they face their African rivals on November 10 and 14, and his national coach, the former Birmingham midfielder Aliou Cisse, insisted Mane will be ready for the games which will decide who reaches the finals in Russia next summer. – Mirror (UK)