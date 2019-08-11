Kundai Benyu prefers staying at Swedish side Helsingborgs than coming back to Cletics

Celtic midfielder Kundai Benyu has told Expressen that he would definitely be open to staying at Helsingborgs beyond the end of his current loan spell.

Benyu has been away from Parkhead since February of this year having joined the Swedish top flight side on loan for the rest of the season. It has not been an easy time for the Zimbabwe international since he joined the Hoops, with just two appearances coming for the first-team.

He has made eight league appearances for his current side. And despite only making one start for Henrik Larsson’s men, Benyu suggested that his spell in Sweden is leaving him wondering whether he could look to secure a longer stay in the country.

“Had the contract expired now and you had asked me today, I would have definitely considered staying. I feel good here, developing as a player and feel like part of the team.”

Somewhat unfortunately for Benyu, it seems difficult to imagine Celtic putting up much of a fight to keep him no matter how well he does during the remaining months of his loan spell. While he is still a young player, the chances of him making the grade with the Scottish Premiership champions look slim.

On the other hand, that should help him secure a move away should he decide that he needs to move on to spark his career into life elsewhere.

It appears to be in everyone’s best interests for Celtic to sell the 21-year-old at some stage in the future. If the Hoops can land some sort of a fee for the midfielder, then it has to be considered a very decent piece of business from his parent club.

Source: HITC