Key stats behind the Gunners’ prolific start to 2024 in the Premier League

Spread the love

Arsenal have made a stunning start to 2024 in the Premier League as they aim to win the title for the first time in 20 years.

The Gunners are in blistering form, scoring 21 goals in their five league games during January and February.

Mikel Arteta’s side have recorded 5-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Burnley as well as beating Nottingham Forest 2-1.

The two most impressive results in the run have been a 3-1 home win against title rivals Liverpool and a 6-0 away thrashing of West Ham.

But what do the statistics tell us about Arsenal’s record-breaking start to the calendar year? BBC Sport looks at the data.

No proven striker, no problem

On 5 January, Arteta said there was “a possibility” the Gunners may not sign any new players in the mid-season transfer window and so it proved, as the Spaniard showed faith in his current squad.

Later in the same month, Arteta said: “We have to share goals, and we are responsible for everything.”

The Gunners were linked with Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but when asked if he wanted a striker in January, Arteta added: “No, because I love the players that we have.”

Regular striker Gabriel Jesus has been injured for parts of the season, missing three games with a hamstring injury.

He did feature in the first two games of Arsenal’s current unbeaten run, scoring once and providing two assists, but has missed the last three with a knee injury.

Arsenal’s other attackers have stepped up in Jesus’ absence with Arteta’s side in red-hot form. One surprise regular scorer has been defender Gabriel, who is a constant threat from set-pieces and has netted three goals in recent weeks.

Source: BBC

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...