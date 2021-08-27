Katsande left bloodied in SA road rage incident

JOHANNESBURG. — Zimbabwe international midfielder, Willard Katsande, was left bloodied after being assaulted in an ugly road rage incident over the weekend.

Katsande was travelling home, after making his debut for new club Sekhukhune United against Chippa United on Saturday, when he was violently attacked in Roodepoort. Exclusive pictures and videos obtained by Kickoff.com reveal the damage to Katsande’s vehicle and the aftermath of the attack.

The 35-year-old immediately opened a case of common assault and malicious damage to property at the Honeydew Police Station.

A male driving a Ford EcoSport is believed to be the assailant in the incident which took place on the corner of Hendrick Potgieter and Peter Road.

“(A) white male came out of his vehicle and hit me with his fists on my head. He also break (sic) my right window and right side mirror on my vehicle. He hit my vehicle with his foot on the side.

‘’The total value of the damage is R50 000,” read the police statement, according to the City Press newspaper.

Investigations into the case are now under way, although the suspect immediately fled the scene.

Despite the incident Katsande still featured for Sekhukhune in their 2-0 win at Maritzburg United as an early second-half substitute.

Katsande joined Sekhukhune during the current transfer window after spending a decade at Kaizer Chiefs.

With the Warriors terribly short on players, for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia, Katsande could be one of the players coach Zdravko Logarusic could turn to, as he tries to manage his crisis.

After announcing his retirement from international football, having led the Warriors at the 2017 AFCON finals, Katsande had a change of heart and said he will still be available to serve his country. — KickOff.com