‘I’m convinced we will make Zimbabwe smile’ – Kadewere

Football is a family affair in the Kadewere household. Born on 5 January 1996, in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare, Philana Tinotenda, or Tino as he is better known, is the youngest of four boys who all developed a passion for the game when they were growing up. Their father, Onias, ran a football academy in a suburb of the city and it was there that Tino began learning his trade at the age of six, regularly attending training sessions. With his coaching father and his three brothers – Prosper, Prince and Pardon, all of whom played the game professionally in the country – Tino was seemingly destined become a footballer himself. “Growing up in that environment has had a big part to play in my career being a success,” Tino told FIFA.com. “My father had a huge role in particular. He always looked after me and his advice and support were vital. It’s all helped me become who I am today.” “We could see straightaway that he had natural talent. We didn’t have much when we were young and we played barefoot, but with Tino it was different. We had enough to buy him boots and a ball and it was all worth it. He always played in higher age groups and it was the same in the national youth teams too,” Prosper Kadewere.

Europe, here I come! Tino’s father died in 2015. Ready by this time to fly the nest, that same year he left Harare City FC, where he had perfected his skills, for the Swedish league. “Playing in Europe was a dream that came true for me and it was a real pity I couldn’t share it with him,” said the forward. “But wherever he is, I know that he’s proud of me and I can feel that he’s still watching over me.” His early days with Djurgardens, where he wasted little time in showing his finishing skills, coincided with the start of his international career. The goals and caps – 15 of them to date – came thick and fast before he decided to try his luck with Ligue 2 side Le Havre in France. He showed he belonged by helping himself to 26 goals in 50 matches across a season and a half, a haul that prompted Lyon to sign him up for the 2020/21 season. “I’m taking it step by step,” he said. “I wanted to get acclimatised to Europe first of all and I chose Sweden to do that because they speak perfect English there. Then I had the chance to go to France and play for Le Havre and Lyon, two of the country’s legendary teams. The history behind clubs has been an important factor in the career choices I’ve made.”