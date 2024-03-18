Highlanders, Bulawayo Chiefs share spoils as ZPC Kariba down Chegutu Pirates

Spread the love

BULAWAYO – Football giants Highlanders scored first but could not secure maximum points after city neighbours Bulawayo Chiefs equalised at the stroke of half time to end Sunday’s premiership derby in a 1-1 draw.

Highlanders found the opener from the boot of forward Lynoth Chikuhwa 39 minutes into the 2024 PSL Match Day 2 clash at Barbourfields.

The Bosso forward gave his side the advantage through a tap in, off a corner kick.

Highlanders were not allowed to go into the breather after Never Rauzhi restored parity through a penalty for the Ninjas moments before the referee blew for half time.

The spot kick came about after Mckinnon Mushore brought down Never Rauzhi inside the box.

In another Match Day 2 clash played Sunday, former Highlanders forward Stanley Ngala’s sole effort after 33 minutes ensured visitors ZPC Kariba collected maximum points against newboys Chegutu Pirates. – ZimLive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...